Former high school teacher convicted of sex-related offences
A former high school teacher has been convicted of sex related offences.
A Windsor-Essex jury found Ryan Turgeon, 39, guilty of sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.
These two charges were in relation to offences against the first complainant on the indictment.
For the remaining charges – all for alleged offences against the second complainant – the jury found Turgeon not guilty.
Those charges include sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a minor, accessing child pornography and communicating with a minor.
“The Crown will seek a significant jail sentence at Mr. Turgeon’s sentencing hearing to ensure the ongoing safety of our students in school,” Assistant Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance told CTV News in a statement. “Students are our most precious commodity in society, they must be protected and this type of offence must be specifically deterred.”
The jury learned Turgeon taught both complainants between 2015 and 2019 at Catholic Central High School where he taught religion, civics and careers and drama.
Both complainants testified during the trial.
While both struggled with specific timelines for certain events, the defence argued the second complainant “should not be trusted full stop”.
Dean Embry argued the second complainants evidence changed over time and was based on a “chance meeting” on Grindr.
Embry was also critical of the second complainant for having a fake Grindr account in which he would have had to lie about his age.
As for the first complainant, Embry told the jury it would be “tempting” to believe him just “because he was better on the stand”, but he warned the jurors that certain timelines in this complainants story also didn’t make sense.
After the verdict, Embry and Turgeon declined to comment.
A date for sentencing will now be set for Turgeon.
According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Turgeon is no longer an employee of the board and his status is listed as “inactive/non-practicing” by the College of Teachers.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario after Toronto police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
How are you tackling rising food prices? We want to hear from you
Amid rising food prices, Canadians continue to brace for inflation as spending and consumption habits are ever-changing for some. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Israel's War Cabinet convenes to determine next steps after Iran attack
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police searching home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
-
Police raid Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores for 2nd time in 4 days
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
-
Ontario to add more than 300 weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month
Ontario will introduce more than 300 new weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month, something Metrolinx describes as 'the single biggest enhancement of GO rail service since 2013.'
London
-
London and Oneida councils meeting for the first time this week
Members of London city council will be meeting with their counterparts on Oneida Nation of the Thames council. The very first joint meeting between the two governments will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Oneida Community Centre.
-
Somebody yelled 'Help!' and police are looking to find the person
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
-
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
Barrie
-
Two people flee after rolling vehicle on Barrie road
A rollover has closed Little Avenue in Barrie.
-
Barrie Jr Sharks clinched bronze victory in OWHA competition
It was a historic weekend for women in hockey as the local Barrie Junior Sharks U22 AA Elite Jr hockey team clinched a bronze victory in a 4-0 win over the Stoney Creek Sabres.
-
Series of vehicle thefts under investigation in South Simcoe
Police in South Simcoe are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, and one attempted theft over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE: Thunder Bay police to discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service is holding a news conference to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
-
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
-
Fatal crash in northern Ont., 2 dead, 3 injured
Provincial police in northwestern Ontario are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 525 near Minaki, Ont.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. man charged with refusal after leaving local bar
Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Elliot Lake man for refusing to provide a breath sample after leaving a local bar last week.
-
Northern Ont. police say residents are being targeted by online and telephone crypto scams
Provincial police say there has been a surge in online and telephone fraud attempts in northern Ontario recently.
-
Ont. Nurses, PSWs, supporters push for better staffing, wages at for-profit LTC homes
Long-term care nurses and other health care professionals across the province – including those in northern Ontario – held information pickets on Friday ahead of upcoming contract negotiations.
Ottawa
-
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
-
Eastern Ontario man wins $12.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as one of the winners of the Lotto Max top prize in the March 8 draw.
-
'Enough is enough': Rural Ontario mayor accuses feds, province of lacking support on housing
The mayor of Tweed, Ont., along with several mayors and representatives from other surrounding municipalities, believe the provincial and federal government is neglecting them.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario after Toronto police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
-
Suspect shot after stabbing Toronto officer now charged with attempted murder: police
Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing a police officer in Toronto’s west end last week is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.
-
Fire blazes at high-rise condo in downtown Toronto
Crews are responding to a fire at a high-rise condo in the city’s downtown core.
Montreal
-
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused significant damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
-
Wild turkey breaks into Quebec long-term care home, no injuries reported
A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.
-
'We will definitely be living through a third referendum,' says Parti Quebecois leader
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted in connection with two fatal shootings
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two fatal shootings after Winnipeg police put out a call earlier this month for help in finding him.
-
Manitoba offers $300 rebate for security upgrades at homes and small businesses
Manitobans will soon be able to apply for rebates for security upgrades at their homes and small businesses.
-
Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings in under 12 hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to four stabbings in less than a 12-hour time span over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
-
Garage fire spreads to Grovenor home, several houses evacuated
Several homes in the Grovenor neighbourhood were evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
-
1 hospitalized in Queen Alexandra neighbourhood fire
One person was hospitalized after a fire at a multi-unit building south of Whyte Avenue Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
'How much time do we have?': 'Contamination' in Prairie groundwater identified
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
-
Lynx Air claims passenger refunds will hurt investors due to defiant contractor
Lynx Air says customer refunds are a big expense for the insolvent company thanks to an unco-operative contractor.
Regina
-
'Be with people': Sask. seniors gather to celebrate, share secrets of longevity
A group of Saskatchewan seniors all in their nineties make sure to gather every year to celebrate another year of longevity together, no matter when their birthdays fall a day is set aside to get together and reminisce.
-
Brad Herauf to return behind Regina Pats bench for second season as head coach
Brad Herauf will return for a second season and more as head coach of the Regina Pats, the team announced Monday morning.
-
Sask. moves to expand the role of midwives
Saskatchewan midwives will soon be able to prescribe and administer certain drugs, order x-rays and conduct newborn hearing screenings.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks traffic near B.C. port
Drivers travelling through Delta, B.C., Monday were warned to expect major delays on some roads as pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic near the port.
-
B.C. weather: 98-year-old temperature record broken, Metro Vancouver forecast shows sun
Spring has certainly arrived for many parts of the province as one city broke a 98-year-old temperature record on Sunday and many other regions are expected to see several days of sun.
-
Coroner's inquest into deadly Surrey hostage incident to begin this week
A coroner's inquest into a deadly 2019 hostage situation in Surrey is scheduled to begin this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
-
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich, B.C., backyard
Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
-
Friday and weekend rain totals
A low pressure system brought a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend.
-
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
N.L.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.