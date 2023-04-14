Is the Windsor Salt strike making it harder to find table salt?
It was eight weeks ago Friday that a labour dispute began at Windsor Salt – and it may be impacting those looking to pick up a box of locally-mined table salt.
“It has been reported locally and further in Ontario that there are food grade salt stocks being depleted,” said Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959.
Local 1959 and Local 240 represent about 250 unionized workers who have been off the job since February 17.
Any table salt shortage, Wark said, would likely be because of that labour disruption.
CTV News stopped by four different grocery stores across the City of Windsor, Ont. and was unable to find that classic blue-topped box of table salt in any of them.
Other Windsor Salt products such as pickling salt, kosher salt, and individual pre-packaged shakers of salt were available – but even online retailers show the 1kg package of table salt as “out of stock.”
This screenshot taken April 14, 2023, shows the 1kg package of Windsor Table Salt is out of stock. (Source: Walmart.ca)
The company did not respond to request for comment Friday.
More bargaining dates have been scheduled in an attempt to end the strike, with both sides agreeing to meet next week and the week after to try to reach a collective agreement.
Wark asked consumers who might come across an empty shelf to have patience.
“It’s time to get this thing done. It’s time to move on,” he said. “It’s time to supply Canadians and consumers with the products that they not only deserve, but the products that they need for every day life.”
