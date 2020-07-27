WINDSOR, ONT. -- A chiminea fireplace left smouldering from the night before gets the blame for a Sunday morning residential fire in Kingsville.

Crews responded to a house in the 100 block of Lakeview Lane around 6:00 a.m.

Fire Chief Chuck Parson says, “the back was fully involved when they arrived.”

Parsons says the outdoor fire place was left unattended on the deck.

Seven occupants were displaced, but made it out safely after they were alerted by smoke alarms.

Investigators are still assessing the damage.