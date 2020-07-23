WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of a Walker Road fire is going down as undetermined.

Tecumseh Fire Services responded to the 5300 block of Walker Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Wade Bondy says when firefighters arrived, a tree, part of a house and a motor boat were on fire.

“It started in a rubbish heap on the property,” says Bondy.

The estimate of damage is $25,000.

Bondy adds the house was under renovations and no one was at home at the time.