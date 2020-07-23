Advertisement
Fire causes $25,000 damage on Walker Road property
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:10AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:22AM EDT
Tecumseh Fire Services responded to the 5300 block of Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Courtesy On Location / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of a Walker Road fire is going down as undetermined.
Tecumseh Fire Services responded to the 5300 block of Walker Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Chief Wade Bondy says when firefighters arrived, a tree, part of a house and a motor boat were on fire.
“It started in a rubbish heap on the property,” says Bondy.
The estimate of damage is $25,000.
Bondy adds the house was under renovations and no one was at home at the time.