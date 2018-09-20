

CTV Windsor





An Ontario Fire Marshal investigator will be looking into a massive warehouse fire in the Walkerville area.

The 47,788 square-foot building was for sale and listed at $1.95 million.

Crews were called after 11 a.m. on Wednesday to a warehouse formerly operated by Gel Tech near Argyle Road and Ottawa Street.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles and emergency officials first told residents during the noon hour to close their windows and doors and to stay indoors.

The fire was finally declared out around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

While the fire was still going earlier, a voluntary evacuation was declared for residents from Ottawa Street to Shepherd Street and Argyle Road to Kildare Road. The city offered the Gino Marcus Community Centre as a place for residents to stay in the interim.

The Market Square, Shoppers Drug Mart and a bingo building nearby were all evacuated as a precaution, as dozens of onlookers watched crews fight the fire.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the fumes were not toxic, but they continued the order for residents as a precaution.

The OFM is expected to be on scene by Thursday afternoon.