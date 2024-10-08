Intimate Partner Violence investigation leads to arrest in Wheatley

An Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) investigation has led to the arrest of one person in Wheatley.

On Oct. 7, just before 1 a.m., Chatham-Kent police were called to a home on Moore Street for an IPV report. When police arrived, they said the accused was not there and had run.

Through further investigation, a 25-year-old Wheatley man was wanted for charges including assault and uttering threats.

At 10:45 a.m. the same day, the man was found at his home, according to police.

The man was arrested and was taken into custody, pending a future court date.