    Intimate Partner Violence investigation leads to arrest in Wheatley

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024.
    An Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) investigation has led to the arrest of one person in Wheatley.

    On Oct. 7, just before 1 a.m., Chatham-Kent police were called to a home on Moore Street for an IPV report. When police arrived, they said the accused was not there and had run.

    Through further investigation, a 25-year-old Wheatley man was wanted for charges including assault and uttering threats.

    At 10:45 a.m. the same day, the man was found at his home, according to police.

    The man was arrested and was taken into custody, pending a future court date.

