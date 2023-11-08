Integram seating workers on strike

Workers at Integram are on strike.

In a video posted to social media just after midnight on Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said they were trying to get a deal but came to an impasse.

Cassidy instructed workers to show up for their shift on the picket line.

In October, the roughly 900 workers at the seating plant in Lakeshore voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action.

At the time, Cassidy said wages, pensions and benefits were the top three issues going into talks.

CTV News reached out to Stellantis to see if there was any concern and in a statement was told, "Stellantis is monitoring the status of negotiations between a supplier in Windsor and Unifor. At this time, there is no impact on production at the Windsor Assembly Plant."