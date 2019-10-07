WINDSOR -- An inquest has begun into the deaths of an electrician and a roofer in Windsor.

It will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Brian Jeffery Izsak and Robert Morneau.

Morneau, 44, of Windsor, succumbed to injuries after falling though a skylight at Ventra Plastics on Nov. 3, 2016. He was working as an electrician for Vollmer Inc.

He was a well-known Riverside coach for baseball and hockey teams.

Izsak, 53, also from Windsor, was a roofer with Rauth Roofing. He fell through the roof of the Goodlife Fitness club on July 15, 2016. Izsak died after spending 12 days in a coma.

The Ministry of Labour issued work orders in both cases.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act. It is expected to last five days and hear from about 12 witnesses.

A jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Dr. David Eden is presiding as inquest coroner and Elizabeth Brown is counsel to the coroner.

