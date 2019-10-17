WINDSOR -- There is a battle brewing in Windsor-Tecumseh over infrastructure cuts in the final days of the federal election campaign.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk called a news conference Thursday to issue a warning to voters.

"The Conservatives will take us down the wrong path," said Kusmierczyk at the St. Paul Pumping Station.

Kusmierczyk says the size of the reductions Conservative leader Andrew Sheer is planning are significant.

He claims it will be $53 billion in cuts over the next five years, including $18-billion in cuts to local infrastructure projects that could lead to the cancellation of road and bridge work.

"We need more funding, not less funding," said Kusmierczyk. “Local infrastructure investments are critical in building our communities and reducing the impact of flooding."

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal Candidate @Irek_K speaks outside the St. Paul Pumping Station on Riverside Dr. warning local residents of infrastructure cuts by the @CPC_HQ if voted in By Canadians Monday. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/SBHU8W8Ply — Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) October 17, 2019

But the Conservative candidate in the riding, Leo Demarce, calls the comments "lies."

Demarce tells CTV News his Liberal counterpart is misinterpreting the Conservative platform which promises $187-billion in infrastructure funding over 15 years.

Demarce argues in order for those important infrastructure projects to be finalized, he needs to be elected to ensure Windsor-Essex gets some of that money.

He also promises all infrastructure projects that been committed to, will proceed should the Conservatives win this election.

"I'll be the voice at the table that we haven't had in decades," said Demarce.

The other candidates in Windsor Tecumseh are New Democrat incumbent Cheryl Hardcastle, Giovanni Abati of the Green party, Dan Burr of the People's Party of Canada and Laura Chesnick of the Marxist Leninist Party.