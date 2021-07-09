WINDSOR, ONT. -- COVID-19 restrictions will ease five days ahead of schedule in Windsor-Essex and across the province, a long awaited move for many local businesses.

Originally planned for July 21, Ontario will now be moving into Step 3 of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

As of next Friday, restaurants will once again be able to offer indoor dining, movie-lovers will be able to enjoy a film at the theatre and go to the gym indoors.

Restaurants and indoor religious services or ceremonies must adhere to the same capacity and social distancing restrictions as Step 2.

Cinemas, museums, amusement parks, indoor fitness facilities as well as casinos and bingo halls will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

In order to move to Step 3, vaccination rates across Ontario needed to hit 70 to 80 per cent of first doses and 25 per cent fully vaccinated — a target the province met three weeks ahead of schedule.

Step 3 of the Roadmap will see many sectors have been shuttered reopen with capacity limitations, and an increase to those allowed at outdoor public gatherings.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Indoor gatherings of up to 25 people and outdoor social gatherings and organized public events of up to 100

Indoor dining

Essential and non-essential retail with limited capacity

Larger indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services with capacity limits

Indoor meeting and event spaces

Indoor sports and recreational facilities

Indoor seated events

Indoor attractions and cultural amenities

Casino and bingo halls

Other outdoor activities from Step 2 permitted to operate indoors

More to come.