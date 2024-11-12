WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Increased security vehicles at Jackson Park

    Source: City of Windsor/X. Source: City of Windsor/X.
    You may see more security vehicles at Jackson Park as the city wraps up installations for Bright Lights Windsor.

    The final phase involves the last of the perimeter fencing being installed. It is going in the southeast corner, including the Royal Canadian Air Force Memorial.

    The City of Windsor started preparation for Bright Lights Windsor in October.

    It officially begins on Nov. 29, running until Jan. 7.

