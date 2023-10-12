Windsor

    • Increased police presence planned at near Gordie Howe Bridge site for training

    The Gordie Howe International Bridge marked its five year anniversary since construction got underway on Oct. 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The Gordie Howe International Bridge marked its five year anniversary since construction got underway on Oct. 5, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Don’t be alarmed if you see an increased police presence near the Gordie Howe Bridge site on Friday.

    The Windsor Police Service and the London Police Service will be conducting an emergency training simulation on Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

    Police are informing the public that you may notice an increased police presence in and around this area. There is no risk to public safety.

    First two Canadian military evacuation flights airlift 281 out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.

