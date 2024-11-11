Analyst highlights law enforcement mental health struggles after CBSA tragedy

Warning: This story contains details that may be sensitive to some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

After a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) worker took their own life while on shift at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis highlighted the mental health burdens faced daily by law enforcement.

“It’s obviously a very sad event," Lewis said.

"And sadly, too common within emergency services.”

Lewis retired as Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in 2014, following a 36-year career in policing.

He said CBSA agents working the Windsor-Detroit border — Canada’s busiest land crossing — must stay on alert for hours, evaluating thousands of vehicles each day.

“Every time a car approaches, it may be a family coming back from a trip, or someone with a load of cocaine from Mexico," he said.

"They just never know what they’re going to be facing."

The union representing the CBSA worker released a statement following the incident, acknowledging the mental health demands of front-line personnel and calling for stronger support systems.

According to Lewis, CBSA officers and others in emergency services endure more trauma in a year than most civilians experience in a lifetime.

This cumulative exposure, he said, can lead to severe mental health challenges.

“All these emergency services workers are human beings,” he said.

“They have issues in their personal lives or jobs prior to law enforcement that contribute to these mental health issues. If not treated properly, these can sometimes lead to a very sad ending."

Lewis noted that while society’s attitudes around mental health have improved in recent years, stigma still prevents some officers from seeking help.

He expressed concern that officers often feel seeking support may be seen as a sign of weakness.

“If officers put their hand up, they feel like they’ve failed in some way or that they’re weaker than others, which is really sad because that’s not the reality,” he said.

For those struggling, Lewis emphasized the importance of reaching out, noting the courage it requires.

“It really does take more strength to raise your hand and say, ‘I need help; I’m not feeling okay,’ and get that help than to hide and suffer in silence,” he said.

In addition to CBSA’s Employee Assistance Program, Canada’s national suicide crisis helpline, 988, is available 24/7 for anyone in need. Help is also available on 988.ca.