Windsor Paralympic champion crowned inspirational speaker of the year

Windsor Paralympic champion, Danielle Campo, has been crowned the number one Inspirational Speaker of the Year for 2024 at the Inspirational Speaking Finals.

The eighth annual Grand Slam, hosted by Speaker Slam, featured 14 of the best speakers in North America. The theme was “brave”.

Campo’s winning speech was called “A Mother’s Promise,” speaking about her own journey, being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare is watching your child cry out in pain, unable to fix it,” said Campo.

She added her parents found hope in the swimming pool, helping Campo move her muscles, but it turned into much more than that.

“In the water, I didn’t have a disability,” she said. “I was free, I was where I belonged, and I was with my people.”

Swimming turned her into a three-time Paralympic gold medalist. She holds eight world records and has won 17 medals.

Campo also spoke about when she became a mother, following many tests to make sure she couldn’t pass along her condition. She and her husband welcomed three kids.

Danielle Campo delivering her speech at Speaker Slam's eighth annual Grand Slam 2024. (Source: Speaker Slam)

After she gave birth to her daughter, Morgan, Campo had sepsis with only a 10 per cent chance of survival. It was then she found out that she had been misdiagnosed for the last 33 years and she actually had Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and her kids had a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it.

“Initially, I felt guilt and anger knowing two of my children would face the same challenges I did,” said Campo.

“But, I realized that having walked this road myself makes me perfectly positioned to guide them. When the world says no, my babies will say ‘watch me go.’”

In her speech, she defined bravery in motherhood: “Carrying the weight of these sacrifices and struggles and rising with love and strength no matter the obstacle in front of you. This is not our duty but our privilege and a legacy we build with each and every step.”

Campo came out on top after five contests, taking place over the course of 2024. It allows speakers to work towards becoming a professional speaker.

Danielle Campo wins first place of Speaker Slam's Grand Slam 2024. (Source: Speaker Slam)

“This group has truly raised the bar, delivering speeches that left everyone in awe,” said Dan Shaikh, co-founder of Speaker Slam.

“The energy, the bravery and the raw authenticity set a new standard for what it means to be an inspirational speaker.”

In addition to winning the Speaker Slam title, Campo wins $5,000 cash and a prize package worth $50,000.

Campo will be honoured with the National Hero award on Nov. 20 by Canada’s Walk of Fame.