Thieves steal $75,000 worth of apparel from east Windsor sports store

A pair of thieves ripped the door of an east Windsor sports apparel store on Monday morning, leaving the store owner on the hook for thousands in stolen merchandise.

Bob Reaume, the owner of Bob Reaume Sports on Tecumseh Road East, told CTV News he received a call from his security company around 5:45 a.m., stating that their alarm had been triggered.

“Got down here to find the front door ripped off and a bunch of stuff missing,” Reaume said.

Camera footage released by the store shows what appears to be a Ford Escape with a cord attached to the rear end being used to remove the door.

“I could also see that one of the main racks was empty,” Reaume said.

The store owner said that NFL, NHL and MLB jerseys are missing, as well as various sports hats.

The doorway at Bob Reaume Sports is partially boarded up after thieves broke in in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Early estimates by Reaume peg the lost retail value at about $75,000.

Reaume said the Windsor Police Service and his insurance representatives have been notified.

In its more than 40 years in business, Reaume said the store has experienced theft, but he feels this instance was planned.

“This was not a couple of kids looking to smash and grab type of thing. This was pretty well organized,” Reaume said.

“When you bring a chain with you to hook up to the back of your vehicle to pull a door off, not a lot of people travel with that.”

Reaume estimated the thieves entered the store, stole the jerseys and left in under three minutes.

“That’s not their first rodeo,” he said.

For Reaume, the theft comes at his busiest time of year as Christmas is only weeks away.

“I need to get some product to sell for Christmas. Timing isn't exactly great, and we do a lot of jerseys for Christmas,” Reaume said.

“I’m going through the list of products (companies) have available right now and so if they don't have it, I'm not getting it.”

In the meantime, Reaume is asking anyone who may have information or footage related to the break-in to contact the Windsor Police Service.