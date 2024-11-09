Increased police presence on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
They’re advising that incoming traffic to Canada will be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for an indeterminate period.
Outgoing traffic to the United States is not affected at this time.
Windsor police have confirmed to CTV News that this is an active investigation and that there is no threat to the public.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Windsor police on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.
Qatar is suspending its role in talks between Israel and Hamas, sources say
Qatar is suspending its role as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas after concluding that the two sides are no longer negotiating in good faith, two sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.
1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab
One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Thousands of Spaniards demand the resignation of Valencia leader for bungling flood response
Thousands of Spaniards marched in the eastern city of Valencia on Saturday to demand the resignation of the regional president in charge of the emergency response to last week's catastrophic floods that left more than 200 dead and others missing.
Cynics not only lose out on friendships, love and opportunity — they're also wrong about human nature
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Man charged with participating in march with flaming torch has pleaded guilty to lesser charge
Another man charged with carrying a flaming torch with the intent to intimidate during a 2017 rally at the University of Virginia campus has agreed to a plea deal.
Rafael weakens to tropical storm over Gulf of Mexico after barreling through Cuba as a hurricane
Rafael weakened to a tropical storm and is expected to dissolve over the Gulf of Mexico soon, after barreling across Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
London
-
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
-
Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
-
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Local campaign hopes to raise $100K, help children in need during holidays
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
-
Northern Ont. mayors call for help with homelessness, addictions and immigration
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
-
Sault council gets feedback on plan to install cameras to enforce speed limits
Residents in the Sault expressed concerns ranging from vandalism to privacy invasions during recent consultations on the city's plan to install automated speed enforcement cameras.
Ottawa
-
Here's a look at what's going on for Remembrance Day in Ottawa this weekend
Ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday, there are a number of ways to mark the day and those who have served Canada.
-
Decluttering your closet 'has to be easy,' here's how
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
-
Royal Canadian Legion honours veterans from Brockville, Ont.
For the third consecutive year, the Royal Canadian Legion of Brockville, Ont. is honouring soldiers who were from the region ahead of Remembrance Day.
Toronto
-
How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
-
Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
-
Police investigating after downtown Toronto shooting
The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman grows fresh strawberries year-round from her indoor farm
Montrealer Ophelia Sarakinis grows fresh strawberries year-round in her indoor farm under the name GUSH Farm.
-
Man in his 20s shot in Longueuil, Que.
A man in his 20s was shot and injured in Longueuil Saturday morning.
-
AI-assisted oxygenation device shows promise in Quebec hospitals
A new device assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) used in respiratory therapy is being tested in Quebec hospitals and may eventually be deployed on a wider scale. It automatically adjusts patients' oxygen intake, reducing the risk of under-oxygenation.
Winnipeg
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Two people evacuated after North End fire
Two people were evacuated early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Alberta teacher arrested 3rd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
-
Almost 1K arrests made using new Alberta law enforcement data system
Alberta law enforcement agencies have joined forces to identify and take down the province's top offenders.
Calgary
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
Canadian Premier League wants to expand by two teams in 2026
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
-
Early Friday evening collision at Heritage Drive and 11 Street S.E.
A pickup truck and car collided Friday night at Heritage Drive and 11Street S.E.
Regina
-
COVID-19 vaccine supply gaps expected to ease in Sask.
Saskatchewan is expecting a new shipment of updated COVID-19 vaccines next week, after a supply hiccup meant some couldn’t get their vaccine at the same time as their flu shot.
-
No injuries after series of collisions involving moose: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.
-
Family of young woman killed during terrorist attack in Israel speaks out one year after death
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
Vancouver
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps eliminated from playoffs with 1-0 loss to LAFC
Vanni Sartini knows he may have upset some powerful forces in recent weeks. The Vancouver Whitecaps' head coach may have been repaid Friday with what he called an "unlucky" goal — one that spelled the end of his team's season.
Vancouver Island
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
-
Museum to honour Chinese Canadian troops who fought in war and for citizenship rights
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
-
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.