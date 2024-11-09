Increased police presence on the Ambassador Bridge

Windsor police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.

They’re advising that incoming traffic to Canada will be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for an indeterminate period.

Outgoing traffic to the United States is not affected at this time.

Windsor police have confirmed to CTV News that this is an active investigation and that there is no threat to the public.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Windsor police on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)