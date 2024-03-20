WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Increased police presence' in Lakeshore Wednesday morning

    OPP reporting an 'increased police presence' in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks on March 20, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) OPP reporting an 'increased police presence' in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks on March 20, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Share

    OPP are reporting an “increased police presence” in Lakeshore on Wednesday morning.

    According to a social media post, police are in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks.

    No roads are said to be impacted and police added there is no concern for the safety of the public.

    

