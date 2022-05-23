IN PICTURES: Statue of baseball legend Fergie Jenkins unveiled at Wrigley Field in Chicago

Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins was honoured by the Chicago Cubs Friday with the unveiling of a new statue at Wrigley Field.

The Chatham-born Hall of Fame pitcher now has his own bronze statue along ‘Statue Row’ in a new section of the Chicago ballpark.

Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins had his statue unveiled during a ceremony at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Craig Watters)

“Alongside a bunch of my teammates,” Jenkins told CTV News during a visit to his hometown last month. “My roommate Ernie Banks, and teammates Billy Williams and Ron Santo. It's going to be a small park right outside of Wrigley Field called Gallagher Way and we're going to be honoured, all four of us are going to be together once again!”

Jenkins was born in Chatham in 1942.

Jenkins had a legendary career with the Cubs, going on to win a Cy Young Award and record six straight 20-win seasons in Chicago.

He is one of two Canadian-born Hall of Famers and was Canada’s first major league baseball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He pitched 18 seasons in the majors and gathered more than 3,000 strikeouts.

- With files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell

