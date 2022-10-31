IN PICTURES: Halloween costumes of CTV News Windsor staff

CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske dressed up as a flower for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske dressed up as a flower for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver