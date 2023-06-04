'Improperly discarded' smoking materials to blame for market blaze: Windsor fire

No injuries were reported after a fire at a Wyandotte Street East market caused an estimated $75,000 in damage on Sunday morning.

Fire crews attended a market located at 600 Wyandotte St. E. on Sunday morning after a fire broke out on a back stairwell.

The blaze was put out by fire crews, and the building was later ventilated.

No injuries were reported.

Health inspectors and the fire investigator attended the scene.

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services on Twitter, the cause of the blaze has been determined to be a result of improperly discarded smoking materials, which was further compunded by "combustibles stored outside and against the building."

"Property owners are responsible to ensure that combustibles in and around buildings do not promote a fire hazard," Windsor fire said.

Damage is currently estimated at $75,000.

No occupants were displaced.

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton