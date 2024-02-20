Impaired driving charges laid after Kingsville crash

A 24-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Kingsville.

OPP responded to the 1700 block of County Road 29 for a vehicle in the ditch at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As officers were speaking to the driver, police say the driver was displaying signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and was transported to a local OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, the Wallaceburg man was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Feb. 29 to answer to the charges.