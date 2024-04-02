Impaired drivers arrested in Windsor-Essex over Easter weekend

Essex County OPP arrested four impaired drivers over the Easter long weekend.

The drivers ranged in age from 24 to 59 years old and in no particular order, were from Kingsville, Windsor, Tecumseh, Leamington

Other charges for some of the drivers include driving with no license, driving with liquor readily available and resist peace officer.

All drivers were handed a 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.