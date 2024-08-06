WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Impaired by drug' charges laid after Windsor crash

    The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road on Aug. 6, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/X) The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road on Aug. 6, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/X)
    Windsor police have laid charges after a crash early Tuesday morning.

    Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.

    The truck flipped, trapping the driver who had to be extricated by Windsor fire — the driver and two passengers from the truck, as well as the driver of the sedan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    While at the hospital, the 40-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested and charged for impaired while impaired by a drug.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    

    LIVE SOON Kamala Harris reveals pick for running mate ahead of U.S. election

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, turning to an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barrelling toward Election Day.

