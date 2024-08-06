'Impaired by drug' charges laid after Windsor crash

Windsor police have laid charges after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.

The truck flipped, trapping the driver who had to be extricated by Windsor fire — the driver and two passengers from the truck, as well as the driver of the sedan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the hospital, the 40-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested and charged for impaired while impaired by a drug.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).