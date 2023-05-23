Imitation gun pulled during road rage incident in Chatham-Kent: OPP

Items seized after a road rage incident led to an investigation at a residence on Southend Crescent in Chatham, Ont. (Source: OPP/Twitter) Items seized after a road rage incident led to an investigation at a residence on Southend Crescent in Chatham, Ont. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver