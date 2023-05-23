Imitation gun pulled during road rage incident in Chatham-Kent: OPP

A 22-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling an imitation gun during a road range incident on Highway 401.

Elgin County OPP responded to the road rage incident around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 where it was reported a firearm had been displayed to another driver.

Police say with the help of Chatham-Kent Police Service, the involved vehicle and suspect were found in Chatham. The driver was taken into custody without incident by Chatham police.

Following an independent investigation by CKPS, the accused was turned over to OPP.

As part of the investigation, Chatham police and OPP executed a search warrant on a residence on Southend Crescent in Chatham.

Police seized a quantity of property including scales, ammunition, firearms and a quantity of suspected oxycodone.

The 22-year-old Chatham resident has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Imitation Firearm - Use while committing offence

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held for a bail hearing, subsequently was remanded into custody.

No injuries or property damage was reported.