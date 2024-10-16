Neighbourhood safety plans launch as part of SSNAPP Project
Neighbourhood safety plans are launching for several Windsor communities.
The Substance Supports in Neighbourhoods Accessed through Police Partnerships (SSNAPP) team, comprised of the Windsor Police Service, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and the City of Windsor announced details on Wednesday.
The project is for the Downtown (N9A), South Central (N8X), Walkerville and East Windsor (N8Y), and South Walkerville (N8W) areas.
The SSNAPP project, funded by a three-year Community Safety and Policing Grant, aims to strengthen community safety and well-being by addressing local concerns and fostering a collaborative approach to crime prevention.
One of its key objectives is creating neighbourhood safety plans tailored to meet the community’s needs, especially in areas with higher incidences of mental health crises and substance use, to ensure everyone feels safe and supported.
“When we launched our Strengthen the Core (STC) Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan, we said we would focus on safety and security as a key component of our strategy to clean up and activate the area to support Windsorites and attract new residents, visitors, businesses, and investments to the core, while also having a positive impact across the broader community,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
Dilkens said strong partnerships are a key component of the plan, and the SSNAPP initiative, and corresponding Neighbourhood Safety Plans, are just one way we’re leveraging STC resources to make a difference in several neighbourhoods across Windsor.
“Through this latest initiative, the City is working in tandem with our partners in law enforcement, healthcare, and economic development to deliver the supports and resources to help folks navigate the challenges posed by mental health crises and substance abuse. This support and education will go a long way towards helping people feel safer at home and in their neighbourhoods,” said Dilkens.
With these plans, community members can access guides on handling various situations they might witness, such as a mental health crisis, overdose, or harassment on the street.
These guides were developed based on community input and provide tailored information by area, including who to call in various situations.
“The launch of these safety plans are helpful for our community residents,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “The available resources advise residents on what to do and who to call in specific circumstances, allowing everyone the opportunity to support healthy communities.”
The SSNAPP project is also actioning a broader public education campaign aimed at decreasing stigma related to mental health and addiction and improving awareness of the police as a community resource. This includes ongoing training for service providers on de-escalation techniques and mental health and addiction, contributing to a more united and safe community.
“These plans align with our public health priorities of promoting safe, healthy, and informed communities by providing tools to support those struggling with substance use or their mental health,” said Dr. Ken Blanchette, Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Residents are encouraged to review the Neighbourhood Safety Plans and share their feedback. To accommodate our diverse community, these plans will be made available online in multiple languages. To access these plans, provide feedback, or learn more about the SSNAPP project, visit www.ssnapp.ca.
