137 tickets issued during blitz in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The initiative ran Oct. 11-14 as part of ‘Operation Impact’, a national campaign to make Canada's roads the safest in the world.

As a result, officers conducted two RIDE spot checks through the municipality and a total of 137 tickets were issued for various offences. Additionally, two drivers were charged with impaired driving, resulting in a 90-day license suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The focus was on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users most at risk: impaired driving, seat belt use, and all aspects related to aggressive and distracted driving. All enforcement agencies across the country have been invited to participate.

This initiative has been strategically chosen, as it is a significant long weekend. More people are traveling, and traffic crashes are more frequent.

“Here in Chatham-Kent, we have witnessed deaths and serious injuries related to vehicle collisions. We’ve lost moms, dads, sisters, brothers, loved ones, co-workers, and neighbours. That is why, in support of ‘Operation Impact’ we focused our enforcement this weekend on the four most common problems in collision as mentioned above,” said police in a news release.

Police would like to remind motorists that although this campaign has come to an end, road safety remains a priority and officers will continue to focus on behaviours that put all road users at risk.