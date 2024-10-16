WINDSOR
    Former Detroit Lion to visit Windsor and share mental health struggle

    A former Detroit Lions star quarterback will make a special visit to Windsor next month.

    Erik Kramer will be the keynote speaker at the 10th anniversary Stigma Enigma event, Mingle for Maryvale.

    The event will take place Nov. 9 at the Caboto Club and is a vital fundraiser meant to support youth mental health programming in the community.

    Kramer lost his son to an accidental drug overdose in 2011, and in 2018, tried to take his own life with a gunshot to the head — but survived to share his own struggles with mental illness.

