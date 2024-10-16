WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex

    Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Ottawa Valley. (Credit: photos_by_ginny/Pexels) Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Ottawa Valley. (Credit: photos_by_ginny/Pexels)
    Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor and Essex County.

    Frost is expected early Thursday morning as temperatures fall to near O Celsius.

    The forecaster said to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

    The public can continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada online. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.

