WINDSOR
    • Five drivers face impaired charges after Operation Impact initiative in Windsor

    A Windsor police R.I.D.E program in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov.24, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police) A Windsor police R.I.D.E program in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov.24, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police)
    Windsor police have released the results of Operation Impact in the city.

    Over the three-day period, officers issued 140 traffic infractions and charged five drivers with impaired driving.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit took part in the initiative over the Thanksgiving long weekend. It’s an annual traffic enforcement to enhance road safety throughout the holiday.

