City investing $2.24 million in 16 residential road projects

Some residential roads are getting a facelift.

The City of Windsor, Mayor Drew Dilkens and city council announced Thursday a $2.24-million investment in residential milling and paving projects.

To enhance the quality and safety of Windsor’s roadways, $2,246,241 will be invested to support 16 new residential milling and paving projects across the city, spanning a total of 10.2 kilometres.

“Fixing and maintaining Windsor’s roads is a vital component of our efforts to promote the continued growth of our city. As new residents make Windsor their home, attracted by record economic development, ensuring safe and efficient roadways will be paramount,” said Dilkens.

Milling and paving is the process of removing an old top layer of a roadway and replacing it with a fresh new surface layer. Milling and paving map in Windsor. (Source: City of Windsor)

Overall, the City of Windsor has allocated $16,423,967 for road rehabilitation projects in 2024, totalling 65.4 kilometres of improvements.

Milling and paving work included in this project:

Ora Street – Borrelli Drive to Prairie Court; completion by September 2024

Bartlet Drive – Casgrain Drive to Guppy Court; by September 2024

Granville Crescent – Prince Road to Beechwood Avenue; by September 2024

Felix Avenue – Tecumseh Road West to Prince Road; by September 2024

Beechwood Street – Redwood Street to Felix Avenue; by September 2024

Victoria Avenue – Hanna Street to Ellis Street; by August 2024

Lens Avenue – Lincoln Road to Kildare Road; by August 2024

Reginald Street – Arthur Road to Pillette Road; by September 2024

Milloy Street – Factoria Road to Chandler Road; by September 2024

Villaire Avenue – Ontario Street to Raymond Avenue; by September 2024

Concrete milling/surface asphalt work included in this project:

Kerby Road – Ridge Road to Chestnut Drive; completion by September 2024

Empress Court – Empress Street to Cul de Sac; by September 2024

Coronation Avenue – Ford Boulevard to Ferndale Avenue; by August 2024

Foster Ave – Woodward Boulevard to Walker Road; by September 2024

Overlay/partial depth mill and pave work included in this project:

Elsmere Avenue – Grand Marais Road East to North Service Road; by September 2024

Everts Avenue – Tecumseh Road West to Campbell Avenue; by September 2024

For 2024, 57 per cent of the city’s capital budget is committed to fixing and improving Windsor’s roads and sewers, investing $56.1 million in roads and $61.4 million toward upgrading the city’s sewers. The City’s 10-year capital plan, approved as part of the 2024 budget, will invest a total of $568.8 million in roads and $470.6 million toward upgrading the city’s sewers.