Windsor

    • Illegal drugs seized from downtown Windsor business

    Items seized by Windsor police as part of a search warrant at a business on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on April 16, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Items seized by Windsor police as part of a search warrant at a business on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on April 16, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have seized nearly $42,000 in illegal drugs after raiding a psilocybin dispensary.

    Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police used a search warrant at the business in the 300 block of Ouellette Ave. near University Avenue.

    Items seized include

    • 2,980 psilocybin capsules
    • 1,940 grams of dried psilocybin
    • 507 grams psilocybin chocolate bars
    • 165 grams psilocybin gummies
    • 10 grams psilocybin hot chocolate
    • 7 psilocybin pens
    • 3 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes
    • 30 grams psilocybin tea
    • $2,420 in Canadian currency

    A 19-year-old employee who was working at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

    In July, August, and December of 2023, officers used search warrants at the same location, which resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products. 

