Illegal drugs seized from downtown Windsor business

Windsor police have seized nearly $42,000 in illegal drugs after raiding a psilocybin dispensary.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police used a search warrant at the business in the 300 block of Ouellette Ave. near University Avenue.

Items seized include

2,980 psilocybin capsules

1,940 grams of dried psilocybin

507 grams psilocybin chocolate bars

165 grams psilocybin gummies

10 grams psilocybin hot chocolate

7 psilocybin pens

3 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes

30 grams psilocybin tea

$2,420 in Canadian currency

A 19-year-old employee who was working at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In July, August, and December of 2023, officers used search warrants at the same location, which resulted in the seizure of over $100,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.