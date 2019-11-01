WINDSOR -- CTV News has confirmed the identity of the inmate at the Southwest Detention Centre who died earlier this week.

The deceased is 31-year-old Joe Gratton from Windsor.

Court documents show he was facing charges of robbery and assault with a weapon and was scheduled to be back in court next week.

Sources say he died of a drug overdose.

This is the second death of an inmate at the jail since it opened in 2014.

A second inmate remains in hospital in critical condition, also from a drug overdose, suffered at the same time as Gratton, early Wednesday morning inside the jail.