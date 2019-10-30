WINDSOR - Several investigations are underway after one inmate is dead and another inmate is in critical condition due to an incident at a Windsor-area jail.

Sources tell CTV News this is a drug overdose investigation.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the incident took place the Southwest Detention Centre on Wednesday morning.

“The ministry can confirm that a male inmate passed away at the South West Detention Centre in the early hours of October 30th,” said ministry spokesperson Brent Ross. “Another inmate was sent to hospital as part of the same incident.”

Ross says given the death is subject to multiple investigations by the Coroner, police and ministry, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment.

Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge confirms that officers are investigating, but he cannot provide further details.

The inmate who died is a 31-year-old man, according to AM800 News. The second inmate, a 21-year-old man, is listed in critical condition at hospital.

Ross says there were no staff injuries.