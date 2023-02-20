'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to a possible ice storm later this week.

The forecaster says a prolonged freezing rain event could lead to significant ice build up in some areas.

It’s expected to hit late Wednesday into Thursday.

An approaching Colorado low will bring the potential for a prolonged freezing rain event across portions of southwestern Ontario between Sarnia and Niagara.

“There remains some uncertainty to exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur,” said the statement issued on Monday.

Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain at the onset late Wednesday.

Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Extended and widespread utility outages are possible.

Here's the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Monday Night: Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 1.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning with risk of freezing rain. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 in the morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High plus 4.

Wednesday: Rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.