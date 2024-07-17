‘I was just numb’: Windsor man $50,000 richer

A Windsor, Ont. man is $50,000 richer after taking a chance on an OLG INSTANT Casino ticket.

Christopher Scholey is a carpenter and father of two, who has played the lottery every week for almost a decade.

“After playing my ticket, I handed it to the store clerk and he scanned it on the lottery terminal,” said Scholey. “When we saw the ‘Big Winner’ message on the screen, I thought, ‘neat!’, then OLG called to confirm what I had won.”

“I was just numb. Winning is like a breath of fresh air. It’s unbelievable.”

Scholey plans to take a trip with his winnings.

He bought the ticket at South Windsor Store on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor.