WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East

    Police say a cyclist was hit at Howard and Tecumseh in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Police say a cyclist was hit at Howard and Tecumseh in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.

    Police confirmed a cyclist was hit and injured. The cyclist was taken to hospital, however no updates have been provided on the cyclist's condition.

    A City of Windsor vehicle can be seen in the intersection with damage to the front windshield.

    The intersection was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened. Police thank the public for their cooperation.

