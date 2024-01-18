'I think it's going to be really useful': Workforce Windsor-Essex launches guide for students

Rana Altoban is a grade 10 student at Catholic Central who says the new School to Work Transition Guide launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex is a great tool.

“I think it’s going to be really useful,” Altoban said of the guide that’ll help bridge the gap between education and employment. “A lot of good stuff. Like, when I go to search I have to search for hours but it's all together. I can just see all of it. I really loved it.”

The School to Work Guide gives students at the high school and post-secondary level an insight into what it'll take to transition from the classroom to the workforce.

The guide will equip them with knowledge and skill to make the transition from their academic career to the real world in various fields from retail to medical.

“A lot of people not necessarily knowing what is available to them in terms of transitional support so we wanted to make sure that we're boosting the awareness and then also specifically targeting the groups that that we know might be struggling,” said Bailey Souilliere, a research assistant at Workforce WindsorEssex, says concerns were brought to light during their investigation period.

She found students were struggling with finding work after graduation.

“We want to make sure that when people are making their education decisions they're making those education decisions, if they want to work locally, according to what is available locally,” Soulliere said.

There are tips and recommendations to help students on their path to a career. There's a list of career opportunities and skills needed and also insight into the local job market.

“I will use the volunteer opportunity as my job experience,” said grade 10 student Rose Rashid. “Since the program offer all of that I will use that advantage to eventually find a career.”

The transition guide is available on the Workforce WindsorEssex website and is available to the thousands of high school and post-secondary students in our region.

“Workforce WindsorEssex has done an excellent job with the document around that labour market trend and making sure that we understand where the gaps are for our students and the employment and knowing our students and making sure they have the skills to move forward in their career paths.” Said Emelda Byrne, director of education for the Windsor Essex County District School Board.