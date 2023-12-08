‘I feel blessed’: Chatham winner of $100K plans to treat herself to something special

WINDSOR
    A Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see ‘congratulations’ flash on her phone screen letting her know she was the lucky winner of $100,000.

    April Williams, an occasional lottery player said she usually plays LOTTO 64/9, Ontario 49 and always says yes to Encore, well this time it paid off big.

    “I just finished work when I checked my ticket on the OLG app. I saw the screen say, ‘Congratulations’ but I didn’t think much of it at first,” she said in a news release. “I was stunned and needed a colleague to double check for me.”

    Williams matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 5 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

    She went to her parents’ house and showed them the winner screen on the OLG app.

    “They asked if it was for real. It was a nice moment to share with them and celebrate,” she said.

    Williams said she plans to pay off some bills and put the rest away for a rainy day.

    “I will consider a way to treat myself to something special. I might take a trip to celebrate,” she said.

    “It’s an emotional experience that’s filled with a lot of joy in some very surprising moments. I feel blessed.”

    Williams bought her winning ticket at Pioneer Snack Express on Richmond Street in Chatham.  

