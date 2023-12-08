‘I feel blessed’: Chatham winner of $100K plans to treat herself to something special
A Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see ‘congratulations’ flash on her phone screen letting her know she was the lucky winner of $100,000.
April Williams, an occasional lottery player said she usually plays LOTTO 64/9, Ontario 49 and always says yes to Encore, well this time it paid off big.
“I just finished work when I checked my ticket on the OLG app. I saw the screen say, ‘Congratulations’ but I didn’t think much of it at first,” she said in a news release. “I was stunned and needed a colleague to double check for me.”
Williams matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 5 LOTTO 6/49 draw.
She went to her parents’ house and showed them the winner screen on the OLG app.
“They asked if it was for real. It was a nice moment to share with them and celebrate,” she said.
Williams said she plans to pay off some bills and put the rest away for a rainy day.
“I will consider a way to treat myself to something special. I might take a trip to celebrate,” she said.
“It’s an emotional experience that’s filled with a lot of joy in some very surprising moments. I feel blessed.”
Williams bought her winning ticket at Pioneer Snack Express on Richmond Street in Chatham.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
With neither side backing down, House voting filibuster stretches into second day
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, seeing MPs stay up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
'We're inside the patient, looking directly at the tumour': Gaming experience aids surgery
An Ontario teen is among the first patients in the country to have a rare type of cancer surgically removed by doctors who trained using a virtual reality system that allows them to 'walk' inside a patient's body.
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
More wintry weather is on its way to Canada, with a big storm system closing in
Canadians should expect snow, freezing rain and more winter conditions this weekend as storms travel across the country.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Police in Dominica probe the killing of a Quebec couple who owned eco-resort
Authorities in Dominica are investigating the killings of a wealthy Canadian businessman and his partner who owned an eco-resort in the eastern Caribbean island.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Kitchener
-
WRPS recover 45 stolen vehicles set to be shipped overseas
Waterloo regional police have arrested eight people they believe were working together as part of an organized criminal network to steal vehicles in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
-
Waterloo racquet club fire causes $1 million in damage
Damage is estimated at $1 million after flames broke out at the Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo Friday morning.
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
London
-
Cyclist struck by London police cruiser, SIU investigating
London police say York Street has reopened to traffic after a serious crash on Thursday.
-
Novice driver charged with possession, impaired driving
A novice London driver has been charged with possession of meth and “other drugs” as well as driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday night.
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
Barrie
-
Homicide Unit investigating death at group home in East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police are investigating a death that occurred at a group home following an altercation in the town of East Gwillimbury Thursday night.
-
Dog killed and owner left with serious injuries in hit-and-run
A dog has died, and its owner left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Wood stove fire destroys garage in Penetanguishene, Ont.
Both Penetanguishene and Midland fire services arrived at a detached garage fire around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
-
Infant death in Wawa being investigated by police
An investigation is underway after an infant with no vital signs was brought to a northern Ontario hospital, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital declares 'Code Red' after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Laurentian Hills body found in 2001 identified through advanced DNA testing
A man whose body was found in a remote part of Laurentian Hills in 2001 has been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing.
-
Two drivers with major injuries after head-on crash in Tyendinaga Township
Two drivers were taken to hospital with major injuries following a head-on crash east in Tyendinaga Township on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
-
A cell phone ban might be on the way for Toronto schools. Why?
The Toronto District School Board is considering a total ban of cell phones for students, a move the Ontario Ministry of Education says it welcomes.
-
Police in York Region recover stolen vehicles worth $5M, arrest nearly 300 people
York Regional Police say they have charged 56 people and recovered 80 vehicles with a combined value of more than $5 million as part of a seven-week operation targeting auto theft.
Montreal
-
Quebec set to invoke closure to pass controversial health care reform
The Quebec government says it plans to invoke closure to pass the province's controversial health care reform, Bill 15.
-
'Silence isn't neutral': Emails show debate in Quebec universities on Israel, Hamas
Emails to Quebec universities reveal the pressures, internally and externally, on the schools to take positions on the Israel-Hamas war, and how administrators faced strong criticism no matter what they said -- or didn't say.
-
Quebec government votes to abolish the office of lieutenant governor
The day after the appointment of the first Indigenous person to occupy the position of lieutenant governor in Quebec, the national assembly voted unanimously for the abolition of this office.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man facing more than 60 sexual offences
A Cape Breton man is facing dozens of charges, including human trafficking and child pornography, in connection with alleged sexual offences involving at least 17 people.
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centered about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
Prices at the pumps drop across the Maritimes
Motorists in the Maritimes are paying less for gas and diesel after prices decreased overnight in all three provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police chief to retire next year; board searching for new chief
Chief Danny Smyth plans to retire from the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 3, 2024.
-
Man charged in fatal shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in November.
-
Winnipeg breaks 100-year-old weather record on Thursday
The warm weather in Winnipeg on Thursday put an end to an end 100-year-old temperature record in the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary's menorah lighting ceremony takes place without mayor
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathered in the atrium of city hall Thursday night for the first day of Hanukkah without the city’s leader.
-
19-year-old Cochrane man facing child pornography charges
A 19-year-old Cochrane man is again facing child pornography charges after breaching the conditions of his release.
-
Overnight snowfall leads to slick, slippery roads in Calgary
Some persistent snow overnight has created some challenging conditions for drivers on the last day of the work week in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Arsons destroy pair of rural Alberta churches: RCMP
Two churches in Barrhead, about 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, were destroyed in intentionally set fires, Mounties say.
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
-
Homicide reported in Westlock County; man and woman found dead
A man and woman in Westlock County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Snow in the forecast prompts special weather statement for Metro Vancouver
Snow could be coming to parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Woman repeatedly sent home from Langley Memorial Hospital actually needed emergency surgery
Three times she went to Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency room for help. Three times, she said, she was sent home.
-
Inside Ibrahim Ali's murder trial: threats, hallucinations, a dead witness and delays
The trial is set to wrap up more than eight months after Ibrahim Ali pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby's Central Park in July 2017.