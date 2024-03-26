WINDSOR
    • Hydro One spending $1.5M in small town of Comber

    A hydro tower under construction just outside of Comber, Ont. is seen on March 26, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) A hydro tower under construction just outside of Comber, Ont. is seen on March 26, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    It is part of an agreement with Lakeshore for hosting a brand new power line through the municipality.

    In total, Hydro One is spending $8 million across Lakeshore, with $5.8 million of which going directly to parks, recreation and culture projects.

    Hydro One has agreed to fund the following:

    • A new park, including a dog park, in the Tracey Park subdivision neighbourhood park
    • A new grassed parkette with benches, gazebo, and trees
    • Replacement of Comber community signage, including wayfinding
    • Sidewalk/trail placement/replacement
    • Streetscaping on Main Street, including garbage receptacles, benches, plantings and enhancements to the veterans’ memorial site
    • A pollinator garden in partnership with community organizations
    • New digital signage to enhance public awareness of community events and programs
    • Improvements to the Comber Community Centre
    • $5,000 towards the 2024 Comber Fair fireworks display

    In August 2023, Lakeshore entered into a community support agreement with Hydro One for these initiatives.

    The utilities expansion will support the agri-food sector, economic growth and the region’s clean energy future, according to Lakeshore officials. 

