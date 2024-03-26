Hydro One spending $1.5M in small town of Comber

It is part of an agreement with Lakeshore for hosting a brand new power line through the municipality.

In total, Hydro One is spending $8 million across Lakeshore, with $5.8 million of which going directly to parks, recreation and culture projects.

Hydro One has agreed to fund the following:

A new park, including a dog park, in the Tracey Park subdivision neighbourhood park

A new grassed parkette with benches, gazebo, and trees

Replacement of Comber community signage, including wayfinding

Sidewalk/trail placement/replacement

Streetscaping on Main Street, including garbage receptacles, benches, plantings and enhancements to the veterans’ memorial site

A pollinator garden in partnership with community organizations

New digital signage to enhance public awareness of community events and programs

Improvements to the Comber Community Centre

$5,000 towards the 2024 Comber Fair fireworks display

In August 2023, Lakeshore entered into a community support agreement with Hydro One for these initiatives.

The utilities expansion will support the agri-food sector, economic growth and the region’s clean energy future, according to Lakeshore officials.