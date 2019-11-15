

CTV Windsor





One person was rushed to hospital after a car and a pedestrian collided on Huron Church road in west Windsor on Friday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. caused long delays southbound on Huron Church Rd as police closed the road to southbound traffic at Malden Rd. All lanes of southbound traffic were backed up all the way to the Ambassador Bridge.

A single Windsor Police Services cruiser and a Canadian Border Services vehicle held the scene where a dark grey Dodge Dart stayed park with a broken side mirror and dented rear passenger door.

There’s no word yet from police as to a follow-up investigation and injuries to the victim are not yet known.

The scene was cleared shortly after 10:30 p.m.