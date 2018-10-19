

Two Windsor men are facing charges after police say they stole a delivery truck.

Windsor police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a stolen delivery truck on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

Minutes later, the stolen truck was abandoned in an alley near Bruce Avenue and Pine Street.

Police received information that two male suspects drove from the scene in a Michigan-plated vehicle.

Officers soon located and stopped the subject vehicle in the 1200 block of Lillian Avenue.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested without incident.

Police say a number of suspected break and enter tools were located in the vehicle as well.

Luc Bouchard, 33, from Windsor, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property valued over $5000, possession of break and enter tools and driving disqualified.

Kevin Houle, 33, from Windsor is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property valued over $5,000, possession of break and enter tools and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.