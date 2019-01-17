

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are pulling over transport trucks blocking local traffic lanes on Huron Church Road during delays leading to the Ambassador Bridge.

There are signs posted that trucks are supposed to be in the left and middle lane, while the far right lane is intended for local traffic only.

Multiple police officers were monitoring the situation on Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the Ambassador Bridge Authority that they are experiencing system issues and are doing everything that they can to minimize the impact on our commercial travelers.

The traffic backups at the border are heading into the U.S. All Canada-bound traffic is free flowing and not affected.

For updated border wait times please go to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website: https://bwt.cbp.gov.