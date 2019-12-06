WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for some hungry, but also clumsy, suspects after a theft from a Fielder Avenue garage.

Police say the meat was stolen from an unlocked garage between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Three packs of frozen hamburger and two packs of frozen pork chops were reportedly taken.

Investigators say it appears the suspect(s) also attempted to steal a saw, but left it behind after it fell and broke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.