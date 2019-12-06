Hungry thieves make off with meat from Chatham garage
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 11:21AM EST
Fresh ground beef is packed at a local butcher shop on Oct. 1, 2012 in Levis Que. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for some hungry, but also clumsy, suspects after a theft from a Fielder Avenue garage.
Police say the meat was stolen from an unlocked garage between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
Three packs of frozen hamburger and two packs of frozen pork chops were reportedly taken.
Investigators say it appears the suspect(s) also attempted to steal a saw, but left it behind after it fell and broke.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.