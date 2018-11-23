

Hundreds of friends, family and community members said goodbye to a Windsor woman, who inspired many with her courageous five-year journey with cancer.

Michelle Prince was remembered at a funeral Friday morning at Corpus Christi Church.

The wife of former mayor Eddie Francis passed away on Sunday at the age of 46.

Gordon Orr, Prince’s close friend of more than 30 years, gave a light-hearted eulogy.

He spoke of her two children, her love for online shopping, her hate of pizza crusts and her dog Marshmallow.

Prince was also remembered for her smile, her love of dance and her impact on so many young people in the community by sharing her cancer journey.