

CTV Windsor





The wife of former Windsor mayor Eddie Francis has died.

Michelle Prince died early Sunday morning after a five-year cancer journey, according to a statement by Francis on Facebook.

In the note written on Prince’s Facebook page and simply signed, ‘E’, it says, “Today we celebrate the remarkable and inspired life of my wife Michelle Prince.”

Prince received 80 cycles of chemotherapy over her years of treatment and had even livestreamed one of her treatments last year to help others battling the disease.

In the statement Francis says Prince asked him, "not to let anyone suggest she lost her battle with cancer; as for the last five years she was choosing to live life and not the disease."

The note ends by promising more details will follow and with an optimistic message: “Our Michelle has joined her friends and they are dancing!”

Prince, 46, was a prominent chiropractor in Windsor and is survived by her husband and two children.