WINDSOR, ONT. -- Caesars Windsor has reopened its doors to guests following a lengthy closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited patrons were allowed inside on Friday due to capacity restrictions set by the provincial government.

Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor says reservations will not be mandatory; however, all guests will be required to register prior to entering the casino.

The initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and select food and beverage outlets with plans to open more amenities as operating restrictions allow for expansion. Subject to regulatory approval, table games will reopen on July 28 at 10 a.m. and operate at 50 per cent, or about 2300 people.

Laforet says the company has also developed additional health and safety protocols. These include enhanced cleaning, sanitization and physical distancing measures.

The Colosseum will not be open in the initial phase of reopening.

Local UNIFOR 444 president Dave Cassidy says between 600 out of 2500 employees are being recalled initially.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.