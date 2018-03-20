

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 388 high school students were suspended for not updating immunization records before Tuesday’s deadline.

The students born in 2000 and 2001 with incomplete immunization records have been suspended from school for up to 20 days.



As soon as the required vaccine information is provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be updated. Both the student and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the student can return to school.



Immunization clinics are available at the Health Unit for students on a walk in basis from Tuesday to Friday March 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students that are suspended can submit their completed immunization record in the following ways by bringing their immunization record in to the Health Unit to be updated, by having their updated immunization record faxed in by their doctor or nurse practitioner.

Immunization records are accepted in person between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at:

-Windsor: 1005 Ouellette Ave. Windsor, Ontario N9A4J8

-Leamington: 33 Princess Street, Leamington, Ontario N8H 5C5

Once the information has been verified, the student and principal will be notified that the student can return to school.



