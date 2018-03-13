

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is trying to make it easier to report immunizations by reminding residents about a provincial online reporting system.

Health Unit officials believe this could be a very timely initiative, with hundreds of students in Essex County still lacking complete records that could result in mass suspensions throughout the school board.

“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Judy Allen, manager of the healthy schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “The Meningococcal vaccine is only available to students free from the Health Unit and we have partnered with the school board to provide this vaccine to students that need it at some school clinics.”

It’s called Immunization Connect Ontario, which provides the community access to their immunization record, if a record exists. The record is stored in a provincial database so that this information will be accessible online to the patient anytime or anywhere.

All you will need to access the information is a health card number or an immunization ID number and a PIN, for security measures.

On Dec. 11, 2017, 4,200 students born in 2000 and 2001 received immunizations notices indicating they had incomplete records.

Judy Allen urges all students to avoid suspensions by getting any missing vaccines and remembering to update their immunization record online by March 19, 2018. The school board can start issuing suspensions on March 20.

There are nine immunizations required for school aged children: Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Meningococcal Disease and Varicella (the chickenpox).

Those who do not get vaccinated for religious or personal beliefs are required to bring in an exemption form to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.