The Windsor and Essex County Health Unit expects suspension notices will be issued on Tuesday for students born in 2000 and 2001 with incomplete immunization records.

Manager of healthy schools Judy Allen says as of March 15 there were 674 students without complete immunization records.

While they've seen about 100 records a day sent-in to the Health Unit since Thursday, Allen says there'll still be a students who'll be sent home.

She says to get off the suspension list a health care provider can call or fax the information to the Health

Unit or the student can come to the offices to be immunized on the spot.

So far three elementary and two secondary groups of students have been required to submit immunization records and the Health Unit estimates it now has the information on about 68 per cent of all students in Windsor and Essex County.