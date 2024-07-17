WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Humidity rules the Windsor-Essex forecast on Wednesday

    (Source: Lisa McElroy) (Source: Lisa McElroy)
    Share

    A break from the rain but not a break from the humidity across Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.

    There is still a 40 per cent chance of showers but the rest of the week and most of the weekend is expected to be a little drier.

    The high for Wednesday will be around 27 C but the humidity will make it feel more like 35 C.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 28 C and the low around 17 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

    Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming north 20 after midnight. Low 16.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

    Friday: Sunny. High 27.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News