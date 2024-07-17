Humidity rules the Windsor-Essex forecast on Wednesday

A break from the rain but not a break from the humidity across Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.

There is still a 40 per cent chance of showers but the rest of the week and most of the weekend is expected to be a little drier.

The high for Wednesday will be around 27 C but the humidity will make it feel more like 35 C.

The normal high for this time of year is around 28 C and the low around 17 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming north 20 after midnight. Low 16.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.